Lamborghini clocks 86% growth in India, sold 400 super luxury cars in 2021

Lamborghini India achieves the milestone of delivering 400 Lamborghini across India since its full business operation in 2007, complementing the 86% growth recorded in India last year. The Italian brand, with showrooms in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, has outdone its rivals in the super luxury segment like the Porsche or Ferrari. Urus, one of the fastest SUVs in the world, remains the best-selling car from the brands in India.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, "We are pleased to announce the achievement of 400 Lamborghini in India and mark the Lamborghini Day experience with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. We will continue to offer unique platforms that our existing and prospective customers are able to experience the values that define the Lamborghini brand in India."

Last year, Lamborghini had hit the sales milestone of 300 super luxury cars in India. A third of those 300 cars sold were the Urus SUV. The company is likely to launch the facelift version of the Urus SUV laters this year. Besides the Urus, Lamborghini also sells its sports car Huracan in India. It is available in Huracan EVO, Huracan STO and Huracan EVO RWD Spyder models.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO at Lamborghini, recently said that the Italian brand sees huge potential for its cars in the Indian markets. He said, “I think in India there's a huge opportunity for growth, because there's a big wealth around the Indian market, and we will see how this is developing. What we can see in the Indian market is that we have more and more ultra high net-worth individuals entering the market. We think that there is a growing demand also in the Indian market in years to come."

2021 has been the best year for Lamborghini globally in terms of sales and profit. The super luxury carmaker had reported an all-time high turnover of 1.95 billion euros, a 19% increase over 2020, with 8,405 cars delivered the all over the world. This is a 13% rise over delivery figures in 2020 with the most noticeable rise coming in from America and Asia-Pacific regions. US remains the biggest market for the brand, followed by China and Germany.

