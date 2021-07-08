Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has revealed the final version of its Aventador. Christened as the LP 780-4 Ultimae, the new supercar is available in two variants - coupe and roadster. Lamborghini will showcase the cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed later this week.

The car brand has described the new model as capable of delivering the performance of the SVJ with the elegance of Aventador S. While describing the car, Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, has said that the Aventador LP 780-4 denotes the final, purest, timeless naturally-aspirated production V12 Lamborghini.

“It delivers the essential twelve-cylinder experience in terms of inimitable design, engineering solutions and the most emotive driving experience, and is the definitive Aventador concluding an extraordinary era," Winkelmann said, further adding that the supercar is the last of its kind and delivers the maximum power and conclusive performance expected from Lamborghini’s current V12 engine.

The car gets a sleek and eye-catching design that grabs attention instantly. It also comes with a luxurious cabin full of technologies and premium features, the supercar brand is known for. It draws power from a massive 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine.

This engine is capable of generating 769 hp power output at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The coupe variant can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 8.7 seconds. It is capable of running at a top speed of 355 kmph. It gets Lamborghini’s lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) 7-speed shifting system, which ensures robotized gearshifts in up to 50 milliseconds.

The roadster variant on the other hand is slightly slower than its coupe sibling in terms of performance. The Aventador LP 780-4 weighs 1,550 kg and is built on a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque architecture. Also, it uses a significant amount of carbon fibre throughout the body. This makes the car robust and lightweight at the same time, claims Lamborghini.

The coupe variant weighs 25 kg less than the Aventador S but delivers the same weight-to-power ratio as the SVJ. The supercar also gets four-wheel steering, which is first seen on the Aventador S.

For aerodynamic efficiency, it gets an active aero system with a movable rear wing. The rear wing moves into three positions – closed, maximum performance and maximum handling.