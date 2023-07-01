HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos With Panoramic Sunroof And Adas Teased Ahead Of Launch On July 4

Kia Seltos with panoramic sunroof and ADAS teased ahead of launch on July 4

Korean auto giant Kia has shared more details about the upcoming new generation Seltos SUV ahead of its debut on Tuesday, July 4. The carmaker has shared a fresh teaser video which shows several new details about the compact SUV which will renew its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact segment. The new teaser video confirms that the SUV will come with features like a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia India has shared a fresh teaser video of the upcoming Seltos facelift SUV confirming more details.
Kia India has shared a fresh teaser video of the upcoming Seltos facelift SUV confirming more details.

The video shows the large glass roof on the new Seltos. Currently, compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and Tata Harrier offer panoramic sunroof.v The Seltos SUV used to offer a smaller electric sunroof earlier. This new feature, one of the most sought-after ones for Indian customers, is one aspect that could help Seltos find more takers.

The second key details to emerge from the teaser is the introduction of the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) technology. Kia has not shared the level of autonomy Seltos will be offered with. However, the digital driver display in the teaser video shows signs of lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control as some of the ADAS features the SUV will come with.

Kia Seltos SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof (top) and ADAS technology (bottom).
Kia Seltos SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof (top) and ADAS technology (bottom).
Kia Seltos SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof (top) and ADAS technology (bottom).
Kia Seltos SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof (top) and ADAS technology (bottom).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
₹ 11.29 - 14.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen Ec3
₹ 11.5 - 12.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The teaser video also shows the rear of the new Seltos SUV for the first time. It confirms that the SUV will come with a revised taillight design. The connected LED taillight runs across the stretch of the rear section, only separated by the Kia logo at the centre. The design of the tailgate has also been refreshed. The profile will remain largely the same barring the new alloy wheels on the SUV.

Earlier, Kia had teased the updated interior which will include a large dual screen as well design upgrades on the outside like a redesigned grille, new set of LED headlights among others. The large dual screen setup which will act as both infotainment screen, measuring 10.25 inches, as well as driver display digitally. The LED headlight setup is also new as well as the skid plate on the bumper.

Under the hood, Kia will offer the new Seltos with three engine options. There will be the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual and iMT gearbox options. Kia is also expected to include the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol that made its debut on Kia Carens. There will also be a 1.5-litre turbo diesel with manual and automatic transmissions.

Kia has unofficially started the bookings for Seltos SUV for an amount of 25,000 at the dealership level.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city