Kia Carens price hiked within weeks of launch with 7,008 units sold in March

Kia had launched Carens three-row RV on February 15 at an introductory price of ₹ 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price has been increased by up to ₹ 70,000 for select variants.

Kia India has hiked the price of its latest three-row offering Carens across variants. Though the carmaker has not officially announced any hikes, its official website now shows updated price list for Carens Here is a quick look at how much more do the customers need to pay to take home the Carens six or seven-seater model.

Kia Carens three-row vehicle, which was launched barely few weeks ago, has received price hike ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹70,000 ex-showroom. The price of base variants of the model, called Premium 7, will now start at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of ₹60,000. The Luxury Plus 7 variants, which was launched at an introductory price of ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) will now start from ₹16.59 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of ₹40,000.

The top-spec 1.4-litre petrol 7-speed DCT Luxury Plus 6-seater price will now start at ₹17.44 lakh (ex-showroom) while the seven-seater version of the same-spec variant will start at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec petrol variants were initially launched at a price of ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec 1.5-litre diesel variants, which were also launched at the same price will cost ₹65,000 more for the six-seater variant and ₹70,000 for the seven-seater variant.

Kia had recently announced that bookings for the Carens has crossed 50,000 units within under two months since it opened on January 14 this year. The Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have been a popular choice with 45 percent booking contribution. The company has sold a little more than 7,000 units in March.

Kia Carens trims Old price (in lakh ₹ ex-showroom) New price (in lakh ₹ ex-showroom) Premium 8.99 9.59 Prestige 9.99 10.69 Prestige Plus 13.49 13.89 Luxury 14.99 15.29 Luxury Plus 16.19 16.54

2022 Kia Carens is available with three engine options which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The engines come mated to either a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic or a seven-speed DCT, which is only reserved for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol units can deliver an output of 115 PS and 144 Nm, while the diesel engine has a better torque output of 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit can churn out 140 PS and 242 Nm of peak torque.

Carens goes head on against a long list of rivals. While the vehicle has a direct faceoff against Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, it also competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 on the one end of the price spectrum and the Innova Crysta from Toyota Motors on the other. Then there are three-row SUVs like MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700 to fend off as well.

