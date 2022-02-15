HT Auto
Kia Carens offers up to 21.3 kmpl of mileage, what its competitors offer

Kia Carens is available in petrol and diesel engine options, returns 16.5 kmpl and 21.3 kmpl mileage respectively.
Kia Carens will compete with some tough rivals.
Kia Motors India on Wednesday has launched its fourth passenger car in form of Kia Carens MPV. Available at a starting price of 8.99 lakh, Kia Carens is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The Hyundai-owned South Korean auto major says that all-new Kia Carens MPV offers up to 16.5 kmpl of mileage in the petrol variant, while the diesel motor returns 21.3 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

(Also Read: Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of 8.99 lakh)

Kia Carens premium MPV will compete with tough rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Triber, Toyota Vellfire etc.

While the new people mover is all set to bring freshness in the MPV segment with its styling and features, here are what the top five of its competitors in the Indian market offer when it comes to mileage.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in India.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the bestselling MPV in the Indian market for quite some time. The Ertiga is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 105 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. Transmission options for this MPV include a five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed automatic unit. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga returns 19.01 kmpl of mileage.

Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 is sold through Nexa retail network.
Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the premium version of Ertiga and it is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa. Despite carrying tweaked styling and premium features, XL6 MPV gets power from the same 1.5-litre petrol engine. It returns ARAI-certified 19.01 kmpl with a manual gearbox.

Innova Crysta is one of the best selling cars from Toyota in India.
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the top-selling MPVs in the country since its launch here. Powertrain options for Innova Crysta include a 2.7-litre petrol motor and a 2.4-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine churns out 166 PS of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine generates 150 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque. The Innova Crysta petrol returns 11.25 kmpl of mileage, while the diesel variant returns 15.1 kmpl.

Photo of Renault Triber
Renault Triber

Renault Triber MPV has given the French automaker new life in India. It is one of the key revenue generators for the automaker in India. This MPV is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 72 PS of peak power and 96 Nm of peak torque. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the engine returns 19 kmpl of mileage.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

Known as an SUV specialist, Mahindra introduced its Marazzo MPV with a shark-inspired design and premium features. The MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that kicks out 123 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, Mahindra Marazzo returns 17.31 kmpl of mileage.

