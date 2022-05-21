Kangana Ranaut adds Mercedes Maybach S-Class to her car collection

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has bought the new Mercedes Maybach S-Class super luxury sedan. The actor, whose film Dhaakad released this week, has added this new car to her already rich car collection. Mercedes had launched the Maybach S-Class sedan in India earlier this year. The price of this super luxury car is at ₹3.2 crore (ex-showroom). This is the second Mercedes car that the actor has added to her collection.

A video has gone viral of Kangana Ranaut taking delivery of the new Mercedes Maybach S-Class. She was handed over the key to her car on Friday. Kangana Ranaut has bought the top-spec trim called the S 680 4MATIC. Mercedes is currently importing this specific variant to India through the CBU route while it also offers the Maybach S-Class in S 580 variant, which is manufactured locally at its facility.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class is referred to by many across the world as the best car in the world. Under the Maybach branding, the luxury has been taken to the next level with a lounge-like experience inside. It gets electrically operated comfort rear doors, reclining chairs with massage functions, leg rests and folding tables and electric seat belt reminders for the rear seat passengers and much more.

The dashboard, centre console and armrests are joined as one seamless unit and has a floating effect. There are as many as five display screens available inside. While a 12-inch OLED centre display is included as standard, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display with three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shadow effects is available as an option.

The model bought by Kangana Ranaut is powered by a 6-litre V12 engine and combines with the all-wheel drive 4MATIC drive for the first time. The engine can produce 612 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine allows the sedan to hit 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 kmph. It is also offered with dual-tone exterior colour scheme.

Besides this new car, Kangana Ranaut already owns three more luxury cars. These include a Mercedes GLE, BMW 7 Series and an Audi Q3.

