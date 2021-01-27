Jeep India on Wednesday has announced the launch of the new Jeep Compass, at a starting price of ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New delhi/Mumbai). The all-new Jeep Compass SUV will be available for test drives from 2nd February 2021, while the vehicle deliveries too will commence from the same day.

The new Jeep Compass will be available in 11 variants and 7 colour options, while there will be three variants for the 80th anniversary Limited Edition model as well, which has been introduced to celebrate the brand’s eight decade in business.