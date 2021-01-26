2021 Tata Safari: A walkthrough of variants, features, specifications in detail

Tata Motors has revealed the new 2021 Safari SUV ahead of its launch in February. It is basically a longer version of the Harrier SUV and has been designed to occupy six/seven passengers.

The company has announced that the Safari will come forward in a total of six variants (XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+) and will sport some high-level features such as EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), a large panoramic sunroof (biggest in the segment), multiple drive modes and also an ESP based Terrain Response mode for greater control.

As visible from a production description snapshot (below), the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be made available only from the XM trim, while features like Auto-sensing wipers, Auto headlamps, TPMS, iRA connected car app will be available from next in the line XT trim. The higher-spec trim XZ will boast features such as Letherette seats, Terrain Response System, R 18 machined alloys, Captain seats, Xenon HD Projector headlamps and much more.

Tata Safari will come forward in a total of six variants (XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+)

In terms of mechanicals, it gets the familiar 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Expected it to be priced upwards of ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom).