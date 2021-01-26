2021 Tata Safari officially revealed in full glory ahead of February launch

Tata Motors on Tuesday officially revealed the completely new 2021 Safari SUV in India. The homegrown automaker has also initiated the production of the SUV which will go on sale around the first week of the next month.

The new Safari is based on the company's Impact 2.0 design language. It was previously codenamed Gravitas and was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in a pre-production form.

The 2021 Safari embodies Tata's renowned OMEGARC platform which is inspired by the Land Rover's D8 platform. It is the second product based on the OMEGARC platform after the Harrier SUV and stands as the flagship product of the 'New Forever' range of Tata Motors.

The SUV comes forward with the D8's front suspension design for maximum stability and performance. It rolls on large 18-inch wheels which look massive and provide a more stable drive.

Under the hood, it gets the familiar 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine which delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include the 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It boasts three drive modes - Eco, City, and Sports. In addition, it also gets ESP based Terrain Response mode for greater control. There are a total of six variants which include XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ and XZ+.

Inside, the 2021 Safari gets a new Ashwood dashboard, Oyster white colour theme, and three rows of stadium-style seating. It will be made available in six, as well as seven-seat layouts.

In terms of features, it benefits from the electronic parking brake which is the first for a Tata car. It also gets the widest in segment panoramic sunroof and a 'Boss mode' which enabled extended space in the second row.

The SUV has been introduced in three colour options - Royal Blue, White and Grey. More colours will follow shortly. Some of the rivals include the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Creta seven-seat SUV.