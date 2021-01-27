Tata Motors has unveiled the all-new Safari on 72nd Republic Day of India. The all-new iteration of the SUV appears pretty stylish as compared to the previous model and in line with the other contemporary Tata SUVs. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as Gravitas, the new Tata Safari is bigger and more premium looking.

Upon launch, the new Tata Safari will be positioned above Harrier in the portfolio as the flagship model and it will be pitted against the competitors like MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.

2021 Tata Safari

Bookings for the new Tata Safari will commence from 4th February 2021, followed by the launch. The 2021 Tata Safari is expected to be priced between ₹18 lakh and ₹23 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new Tata Safari has been designed following the Impact 2.0 design language. It gets a host of new design elements, features and powerful powertrain.

Based on the Omega Arc platform, the 2021 Tata Safari SUV gets the same 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine that works under the hood of the Harrier. This engine is capable of churning out 170 bhp of power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,750-2,500 rpm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. Initially, the new Safari will be available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system only.

Models 2021 Tata Safari MG Hector Plus New Mahindra XUV500 Price range ₹ 18 lakh – ₹ 23 lakh (expected) ₹ 13.34 lakh - ₹ 19.12 lakh ₹ 13 lakh – ₹ 20 lakh (expected)

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus is a three-row seating variant of the Hector from the British automaker. Available in both 6-seater and 7-seater options, MG Hector Plus comes with a similar design as the Hector. The Hector Plus closely resembles with the 5-seater sibling. It gets slightly tweaked bumpers and taillights in a bid to be distinctive compared to the Hector.

Being touted as a more premium version of Hector, the Hector Plus comes with few elements that justify its premiumness. It gets tan coloured leather upholstery, captain seats for the second row and a bench for the third row. Feature-wise it looks same as the Hector. In terms of pricing, the Hector Plus is available at a range of ₹13.34 lakh - ₹19.12 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The MG Hector Plus is available in both 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and 1.50litre turbo-petrol engine options. The diesel engine churns out 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the petrol motor generates 141 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque.

New Mahindra XUV500

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 SUV will debut with the brand’s new logo and a host of new design elements along with upgraded features. The SUV is expected to come with some advanced technologies such as ASAD, radar technology, a digital instrument cluster, 3D panoramic view etc.

The SUV is likely to come with a 190 bhp generating 2.0-litre turbo mStallion petrol engine, while there will be a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine as well, which would be capable of generating 180 bhp of power. Expect a 6-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic transmission unit to be available for this SUV. The new Mahindra XUV500 would be priced between ₹13 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Bottomline

Interestingly, it is to be seen how the rivalry unfolds between these three models. The MG Hector has beaten the Harrier in its segment. It will be interesting to see how the Hector Plus and new Safari compete against each other.

The SUV segment is witnessing renewed interest from the buyers in the post-lockdown period. Hence, the automakers are rushing to grab a solid chunk with their respective offerings in the segment. Tata Motors too will certainly aim to lure the buyers with attractive pricing that will make it a lucrative offering against the rivals.