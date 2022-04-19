Jeep, Citroen among latest carmakers to suspend production in Russia

HT Auto
Stellantis, which owns brands like Jeep and Citroen, has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga, Russia amid ongoing war. 
Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 01:21 PM
Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker which owns brands like Jeep, Citroen and Fiat among others, have suspended production in Russia. (File Photo)
Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker which owns brands like Jeep, Citroen and Fiat among others, have suspended production in Russia. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker which owns brands like Jeep, Citroen and Fiat among others, have suspended production in Russia. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker which owns brands like Jeep, Citroen and Fiat among others, have suspended production in Russia. (File Photo)

World's fourth largest automobile group Stellantis has suspended production of vehicles in Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. The carmaker made the announcement today through a statement that said production at its Russian facility will remain suspended till further notice. Stellantis, under which auto brands like Jeep, Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Opel operate in Russia, will have its Kaluga facility shut with immediate effect.

Stellantis made a statement on Tuesday saying it was suspending production at its Russian plant due to logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow. "Given the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties, Stellantis has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees", Stellantis said in its statement. Stellantis had earlier said that it would have to close the Kaluga plant shortly as it was running out of parts.

(Also read: Jeep Compass price in India hiked ahead of Meridian SUV launch)

Stellantis, currently has just one percent share in the car market in Russia. Its facility in Kaluga is located around 125 miles south-east of Moscow. Stellantis used to operate the facility jointly with Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi. The Japanese carmaker had earlier suspended its Russia operations in April after thr war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

(Also read: Jeep Compass all-black Night Eagle trim launched. Check what's new)

Besides Stellantis, several other foreign carmakers have already announced temporary shutdowns of stores and factories in Russia. Some of them have even hinted at leaving the country for good since Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February this year.

 

