Jeep Compass all-black Night Eagle trim launched. Check what's new

Jeep Compass Night Eagle trim has been launched at 21.95 lakh in India. The SUV gets a number of visual updates.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 08:20 PM
Jeep Compass Night Eagle trim is available in both diesel and petrol variants.
Jeep Compass now has an absolutely new trim which seeks to give it a more menacing appeal, both from the outside as well as in the cabin. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle trim was officially launched in India on Monday at an ex-showroom price of 21.95 lakh. Interestingly, the Compass Night Eagle trim has been launched on a day when Jeep announced a price hike on the SUV.

The Jeep Compass, first launched in the country in 2017, is looking at taking on a bunch of newer rivals in the market and the Night Eagle trim gets catchy visual updates that include a gloss-black finish for the grille, grille rings, 18-inch alloy wheels, two-tone colour scheme and roof rail, among others. Inside, the Compass Eagle Trim has an all-black treatment and the upmarket quotient is highlighted by piano-black finish on the dashboard, black cloth/vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching and black vinyl inserts for the door trim.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Jeep Compass Night Eagle trim.
Jeep India is continuing to back the Compass even as it gets ready to drive out its elder, three-row sibling in the form Meridian SUV. “The Compass Night Eagle brings a new level of boldness and elegance with its all-black styling. The high demand for the Trailhawk, which was sold out in two months of launch, is testimony to the excitement for the Jeep Compass range and we expect to see similar enthusiasm for the Night Eagle," said Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep brand in India, in a press statement.

Jeep Compass Eagle trim engine options:

The Eagle trim of the Compass has been made available with a 2.0L Multijet turbo diesel engine which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as well as a 1.4L Multiair turbo petrol with seven-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle trim feature highlights:

The Compass Night Eagle trim gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, apart from safety feature highlights like Hill Start Assist, All-Speed Traction Control System, Electronic Stability Control, among others.

Jeep Compass rivals:

Compass continues to lock horns against the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV700, and upper variants of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 08:07 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Compass Compass Jeep Jeep India
