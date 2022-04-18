HT Auto
Jeep Compass price in India hiked ahead of Meridian SUV launch

Jeep India has hiked price of its five-seater Compass SUV by 25,000. Jeep Compass, which is currently available in five trims, was first launched in India back in 2017.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 12:01 PM
Jeep Compass SUV price in India has been hiked by ₹25,000 across variants.
Jeep India has increased the price of its five-seater Compass SUV. The US-based carmaker has increased the price of Compass SUV in India by 25,000 across all its variants. Though the carmaker has not made any official announcements yet, the new prices have been updated on its official website. Recent hike in input costs is the likely reason behind the latest hike in Compass prices. The price of the SUV now starts from 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom) across India.

According to the latest prices, Jeep Compass Trailhawk will cost 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Compass Trailhawk SUV is the top-spec variant of the model available in India. It was launched in February this year at a price of 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep had launched the Compass SUV in 2017 for the first time in India. It is currently available in both petrol and diesel engines. Spread across five trims, the Compass SUV is powered by either a 1.4-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel unit. The Trailhawk 4X4 model, which comes with the diesel unit mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, can generate maximum output of 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep India's latest price hike comes days before the carmaker is scheduled to launch its new model Meridian SUV in India. The three-row SUV, which is based on Compass, was unveiled last month. The seven-seater Meridian will come with 4X4 capabilities and take on rivals like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Jeep Meridian SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either a nine-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual gearbox. Equipped with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive system, the Meridian will offer three drive modes including Snow, Sand/Mud and Auto. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 198 kmph.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 12:01 PM IST
TAGS: Compass Jeep Compass Jeep Jeep India Meridian Jeep Meridian 2022 Meridian Meridian 2022
