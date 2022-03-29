2022 Jeep Meridian SUV breaks cover in India, bookings to open in May

2022 Jeep Meridian is a three-row seven-seater SUV which is the longer version of the Compass SUV. The Meridian will come with 4X4 capabilities and take on rivals like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Jeep has taken the covers off the Meridian three-row seven-seater SUV for the Indian markets today. The SUV, which is the second major launch from the US-based carmaker after Compass Trailhawk, is also known as the Commander in global markets. Jeep will locally manufacture the 2022 Meridian SUV at its Ranjangaon facility and export to Asia Pacific region, including Japan and Australia.

Jeep has not revealed any launch timeline yet. However, it is expected to be hit showrooms in the second half of this year. The carmaker is likely to open the bookings from May. When launched, the 2022 Meridian SUV will take on rivals like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Jeep will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either a nine-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual gearbox. Equipped with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive system, the Meridian will offer three drive modes including Snow, Sand/Mud and Auto. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 10.8 seconds and a top speed of 198 kmph.

As far as the looks are concerned, Jeep Meridian SUV carries the carmaker's signature design language and has several influences from Jeep Compass and Grand Cherokee. At the front, the Meridian gets the iconic seven-slat grille flanked by Bi-function LED headlamps, a chunky bumper with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps. On the sides, the SUV gets body cladding, integrated roof rails on both sides of the panoramic sunroof. It also has bigger rear overhand and larger rear doors compared to the Jeep Compass. At the rear, the SUV gets horizontally positioned LED taillights, rear wiper and washer and integrated rear spoiler. The SUV will sit on a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

The interior of the 2022 Meridian SUV comes with several elements also found inside the Compass. The dashboard is dominated by a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep's U-Connect. It offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also has wireless charging, 8-way electrically adjustable seats, 360 View camera, 9-speaker Alpine high-definition music system among other features.

Jeep claims Meridian SUV will offer the best-in-class experience for occupants in all three rows. It offers 80-degree rear door opening, and fold-flat second and third row as well.

Speaking about the safety features, Jeep Meridian gets more than 60 safety and security features including six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic parking brake, blind spot monitoring among others.

