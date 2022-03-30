HT Auto
In Pics: Jeep Meridian SUV to wage war vs Fortuner, Gloster

Jeep Meridian is a longer version of Compass while offering several highlights that are unique to it like 4x4 capabilities, three-row seating and a turbo diesel engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 10:09 AM
Jeep Meridian has been showcased ahead of its India launch in June with bookings likely to open from May onwards. The Meridian will be manufactured at the Jeep facility in Ranjangaon.
While the design element on the outside clearly shows elements taken from Compass and Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Meridian also has a more pronounced road presence. The familiar seven-slat grille, Bi-function LED headlamps, a chunky bumper with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps - all highlight the face. The side profile gets prominent cladding on the doors, roof rails and striking 18-inch alloy design.
At the rear, the SUV gets horizontally positioned LED taillights, rear wiper and washer and integrated rear spoiler.
Jeep is promising much space to occupants regardless of which row they may be seated in. The 80-degree door opening angle allows for easier entry and exit while the second and third-row seats can be folded flat for additional cargo space.
The dashboard is highlighted by a 10.1-inch main infotainment screen with Jeep's U-Connect. There is also support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection.
The Meridian is equipped with 9-speaker Alpine high-definition music system and will come with 360 View camera.
The Jeep Compass will also offer safety features like six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic parking brake, blind spot monitoring among others.
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 10:09 AM IST
