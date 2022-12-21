HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Italian Police Race In Specially Modified Lamborghini To Deliver Kidney

Italian Police race in specially-modified Lamborghini to deliver kidney

Speed thrills but can kill. But not if it's the Italian Police delivering a kidney for an urgent organ transplant. And that's exactly what happened in the country recently when the cops made use of a specially-modified Lamborghini Huracan to race down and deliver the organ for an urgent operation in Rome.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2022, 14:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of one of the two Lamborghini cars owned by the Italian Police. (AFP)
File photo of one of the two Lamborghini cars owned by the Italian Police. (AFP)
File photo of one of the two Lamborghini cars owned by the Italian Police. (AFP)
File photo of one of the two Lamborghini cars owned by the Italian Police.

The Italian Police department does have Lamborghini models in its garage but this particular Huracan model was chosen as it was specially modified for this urgent life-saving task. The Huracan model had been in service of highway patrol in Bologna and was pressed into action from Padua in the country's north-east to hospitals in Modena and then Rome.

Also Read : Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato comes to India, available at 4.62 crore

With a top speed of 300 kmph and the ability to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, the Lamborghini Huracan thundered down the expressway and was given a clear route throughout. It had a specially-built compartment which kept the kidney safe and secure during the entire course of the journey.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

The efforts paid off in the most priceless manner - two lives were saved. “Travelling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present – life," the Italian Police department said in an official statement. "Thanks to the state police’s special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney."

The Lamborghini Huracan is one of the most iconic supercars anywhere in the world and while its amazing capabilities are often raved about by enthusiasts, it is its ability to go really fast that also serves to help in ways far more noble.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 12:51 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Lamborghini Huracan
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Year-ender special: 5 petrol scooters launched in 2022
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
This electric SUV is like multiplex on move with the biggest screen inside a car
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
Year-ender 2022 special: Most exciting concept cars of 2022 in pics
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally: Will it come to India?
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally: Will it come to India?
This concept electric vehicle is a home theatre on the move!
This concept electric vehicle is a home theatre on the move!
Delhi to get ₹700 cr for construction, maintenance, beautification of roads
Delhi to get 700 cr for construction, maintenance, beautification of roads

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city