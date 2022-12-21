Italian Police race in specially-modified Lamborghini to deliver kidney

Speed thrills but can kill. But not if it's the Italian Police delivering a kidney for an urgent organ transplant. And that's exactly what happened in the country recently when the cops made use of a specially-modified Lamborghini Huracan to race down and deliver the organ for an urgent operation in Rome.

The Italian Police department does have Lamborghini models in its garage but this particular Huracan model was chosen as it was specially modified for this urgent life-saving task. The Huracan model had been in service of highway patrol in Bologna and was pressed into action from Padua in the country's north-east to hospitals in Modena and then Rome.

With a top speed of 300 kmph and the ability to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, the Lamborghini Huracan thundered down the expressway and was given a clear route throughout. It had a specially-built compartment which kept the kidney safe and secure during the entire course of the journey.

The efforts paid off in the most priceless manner - two lives were saved. “Travelling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present – life," the Italian Police department said in an official statement. "Thanks to the state police’s special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney."

The Lamborghini Huracan is one of the most iconic supercars anywhere in the world and while its amazing capabilities are often raved about by enthusiasts, it is its ability to go really fast that also serves to help in ways far more noble.

