Is this concept SUV yet another Chinese copycat?

Chery’s Jetour T-X Concept SUV appears like a blend between a Ford Bronco and a Land Rover Defender.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 04:44 PM
The front profile of the Jetour T-X concept SUV appears to take been taken from Ford Bronco, while the side profile and rear look like taken inspiration from the Land Rover Defender. (Image: Xincheping)
Chery Holding Group-owned Jetour has revealed a rugged concept SUV christened as T-X, which looks like a mishmash between Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender. The front profile of the Jetour T-X concept SUV appears to take been taken from Ford Bronco, while the side profile and rear look like taken inspiration from the Land Rover Defender.

(Also Read: These tiny Land Rover Defender scale models look cute, lacks details though)

The concept SUV previews the upcoming Jetour TX series of production SUVs. The tough-looking concept SUV gets illuminated Jetour lettering on the front grille, LED headlamps, boxy fenders, blacked-out pillars, chunky black bumpers, and A/T tires. The yellow accents and the roof rack with integrated LEDs lights enhance the concept SUV adventurous characteristics.

Chinese automakers have long been accused of stealing and copying the design of other global automakers. The latest Jetour T-X concept SUV looks like the latest addition to the list. Expect the production version of this off-roader to come carrying similar styling. The concept is also featuring adaptive suspension and an all-wheel-drive system with a differential lock.

With the all-black windows, the Jetour T-X appears to be a static full-scale prototype developed for showcasing purposes. This means this concept SUV doesn’t have an interior or a functional powertrain.

Jetour claims that the T-X is based on the auto brand's new Kunlun platform that has been developed by Chery. The production SUV would receive the automaker's Kunpeng plug-in hybrid powertrain. The SUV is claimed to be capable of running a combined range of 1,000 km. Also, it will have an average fuel consumption of just 1.0 lt/100km.

The SUV is expected to enter production sometime in 2023. It plans to launch one or two new models every year in the SUV, pickup and MPV segments.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 04:44 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Land Rover Defender Ford Ford Bronco SUV
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

