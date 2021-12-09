Home > Auto > Cars > These tiny Land Rover Defender scale models look cute, lacks details though
Land Rover Defender Icon Model comes retaining the basic silhouette of the SUV, but lacks detailing.
These tiny Land Rover Defender scale models look cute, lacks details though

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2021, 05:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Land Rover Defender Icon Model is available in three different colour options - Gloss Back, Gondwana Stone and Pangea Green.

Collecting scale models of cars is a widely popular hobby. There are usually two types of collectors. One group of people want as many details as possible in those tiny scale models, while others are happy with just the basic shape lacking any fine details.

British luxury car major and SUV specialist Land Rover seems to have given a thought about the second group of scale model collectors and developed a lineup of mini Land Rover Defender models.

(Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover expects semiconductor crisis to improve in second half of FY22)

These new Land Rover Defender scale models come carrying the basic silhouette of the new version of the iconic off-roader. However, the scale model lacks any fine detail of the mighty luxury SUV. The designers have christened this scale model lineup as Land Rover Defender Icon Model.

These are available in three different colour options - Gloss Back, Gondwana Stone and Pangea Green. The Pangea Green is the most attractive among all three colour variants with a white roof and white wheels. The scale models also come with black glass and lights. Other design elements visible in these scale models include fender vents, hood lines, front grille and the outline of the company badge as well.

Measuring just 6.5-inch long, these Land Rover Defender scale models were designed by the British automaker itself, as opposed to a third party. Speaking about the scale model, Land Rover's design director Massimo Frascella said that the adventurous spirit of Land Rover is expressed through the Icon Model's characteristic form and attention to detail, while its simplicity gives a timeless quality to the design.

Collectors can purchase these land Rover Defender Icon Models from the automaker's accessories website for $82 each. There is no limitation in sales numbers as well.

  • First Published Date : 09 Dec 2021, 05:10 PM IST

