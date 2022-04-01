HT Auto
Innova Crysta helps Toyota register its highest-ever monthly sales in five years

Toyota Motor sold 8,000 Innova Crysta MPVs in March. Toyota Fortuner has also clocked 3,000 units helping the carmaker achieve nearly 15 percent growth compared to March last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
01 Apr 2022, 01:05 PM
Toyota Innova Crysta (left) and Fortuner SUV (right) continue to drive the Japanese carmaker's sales in India.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has registered its best sales month in last five years in March with 17,131 units. The Japanese carmaker, which launched the Hilux pickup truck for India on Thursday, clocked a 14 percent growth compared to 15,001 units sold in March last year. Toyota Motor said it has registered a 58 per cent overall growth in the last financial year with 1,23,770 units sold compared to 78,262 units in FY21.

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing) at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We have been witnessing tremendous demand from the market and our March wholesales stand testimony to the current demand trends. Not only that, it also reiterates the kind of popularity all Toyota models enjoy in their respective segments and the fact that we have been able to offer products basis our customers’ expectations."

Toyota Motor said bulk of its sales is due to the popularity of its flagship models like Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV. Innova Crysta, clocking almost 8,000 units in just a single month. "The Fortuner and the Legender too, both have faired phenomenally well and especially with the Legender having carved a niche for itself in such a short time. Both models put together, we have clocked close to 3,000 units," Sood added.

Toyota also launched the 2022 Glanza premium hatchback last month. The carmaker said that it is ‘overwhelmed by the response’ that the new Glanza has received. Sood said, "Deliveries of the new Glanza have begun as well, and we are looking forward to meeting our customer expectations and demands. Our focus will be to reach out to as many new Toyota customers as we can, more so as we also intend on expanding our footprints, especially in Tier II and Tier III towns, beginning this new financial year."

Toyota also said that the Camry hybrid, which was launched earlier this year, has also found encouraging response from customers.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 01:05 PM IST
