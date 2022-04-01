MG Motor sales rise marginally in March, but sees decline year-on-year

MG Motor has recently launched the 2022 ZS EV in India. It is also expected to drive in an affordable electric car to the country later this year.

MG Motor India has registered sales of 4,721 units of its cars in March. The carmaker has seen a marginal rise in sales last month compared to February this year, when it sold 4,528 units. However, the carmaker has registered a decline of 14.5 percent compared to March last year, when MG sold 5,528 units.

MG Motor India announced its monthly sales report today saying it is still grappling with supply chain issues and chip crisis. According to the carmaker, sales last month was “immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new Covid-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage."

MG Motor said it continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its portfolio. MG sells SUVs like Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor besides its only electric offering ZS EV. The 2022 MG ZS EV, which was launched last month, has already received 1,500 bookings so far.

The 2022 ZS EV promises to have an enhanced range, improved features which include a 10.1-inch main display with support for Android Auti and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, rear-seat armrest. The latest ZS EV will also boast of a number of design updates on the outside, including a new front grille, re-designed 17-inch alloy wheels and updated LED headlights and tail lights.

MG Motor made its India debut in 2019 with the Hector SUV. It remains MG Motor's best-selling model in the country. This launch was followed by the entry of the ZS EV, a full-electric vehicle. Subsequent products launched included Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor.

