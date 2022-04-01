HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Motor Sales Rise Marginally In March, But Sees Decline Year On Year

MG Motor sales rise marginally in March, but sees decline year-on-year

MG Motor has recently launched the 2022 ZS EV in India. It is also expected to drive in an affordable electric car to the country later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 11:02 AM
The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with slightly updated cabin with updated instrument cluster a large touchscreen infotainment system.
The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with slightly updated cabin with updated instrument cluster a large touchscreen infotainment system.
The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with slightly updated cabin with updated instrument cluster a large touchscreen infotainment system.
The 2022 MG ZS EV comes with slightly updated cabin with updated instrument cluster a large touchscreen infotainment system.

MG Motor India has registered sales of 4,721 units of its cars in March. The carmaker has seen a marginal rise in sales last month compared to February this year, when it sold 4,528 units. However, the carmaker has registered a decline of 14.5 percent compared to March last year, when MG sold 5,528 units.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 17.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

MG Motor India announced its monthly sales report today saying it is still grappling with supply chain issues and chip crisis. According to the carmaker, sales last month was “immensely impacted by the supply chain constraints due to the new Covid-19 variant and the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage."

MG Motor said it continues to witness positive momentum in enquiries and bookings across its portfolio. MG sells SUVs like Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor besides its only electric offering ZS EV. The 2022 MG ZS EV, which was launched last month, has already received 1,500 bookings so far.

The 2022 ZS EV promises to have an enhanced range, improved features which include a 10.1-inch main display with support for Android Auti and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, rear-seat armrest. The latest ZS EV will also boast of a number of design updates on the outside, including a new front grille, re-designed 17-inch alloy wheels and updated LED headlights and tail lights.

MG Motor made its India debut in 2019 with the Hector SUV. It remains MG Motor's best-selling model in the country. This launch was followed by the entry of the ZS EV, a full-electric vehicle. Subsequent products launched included Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor MG Motor India MG Hector Hector MG Gloster Gloster MG Astor Astor MG ZS EV ZS EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
Maruti Suzuki sells 137,658 units, clocks highest-ever monthly exports in March
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at ₹86,500
New Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition launched at 86,500
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Tata Motors to drive in a new electric car on this day. Check details
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March
Slavia helps Skoda record highest ever monthly sales in March
MG Motor sales rise marginally in March, but sees decline year-on-year
MG Motor sales rise marginally in March, but sees decline year-on-year

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city