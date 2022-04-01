HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Motors Sells Highest Number Of Evs In A Month, Clocks 30% Increase In Sales

Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales

Tata Motors currently leads the electric four-wheeler segment due to the popularity of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The carmaker also sold around 30,000 SUVs in last 12 months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2022, 03:38 PM
Tigor (left) and Nexon EVs (right) continue to drive up Tata Motors's sales in the electric vehicle segment.
Tigor (left) and Nexon EVs (right) continue to drive up Tata Motors's sales in the electric vehicle segment.
Tigor (left) and Nexon EVs (right) continue to drive up Tata Motors's sales in the electric vehicle segment.
Tigor (left) and Nexon EVs (right) continue to drive up Tata Motors's sales in the electric vehicle segment.

Tata Motors has consolidated its market share in the EV four-wheeler segment with a massive 353 percent rise in sales in March. The carmaker sold 3,357 EVs, which include the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, last month among the overall 42,293 units of passenger vehicles it sold in March. Overall, Tata Motors registered sales of 2,43,459 units in the last quarter of the financial year.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors set several new records in a challenging year, disrupted by two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices. We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki sales | Toyota sales | Skoda sales | Mahindra sales | MG Motor sales)

Tata Motors said the carmaker has recorded the highest ever annual sales of 370,372 units, registering a growth of 67 percent compared to FY21. “Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest ever quarterly sales of 123,051, a growth of 47% vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest ever monthly sales of 42,293 units, a growth of 43% vs. March’21," said Chandra.

"Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders," Chandra added.

Electric vehicles continue to reap benefits for Tata Motors. In March, Tata sold 3,357 units of EVs which is the highest ever by the carmaker at a staggering growth rate of 377 percent. Tata's EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In last one year, Tata Motors has sold 19,106 units with growth of 353 percent compared to last financial year. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432 percent.

Tata Motors also sold 29,559 units of SUVs in the past 12 months, which is the highest ever for the company.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2022, 03:34 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon Nexon Nexon EV Tata Tigor Tigor Tigor EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

NHAI opens cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway
NHAI opens cashless Kashi Toll Plaza on Delhi-Meerut expressway
Seltos, Carens help Kia record highest ever monthly sales in India since debut
Seltos, Carens help Kia record highest ever monthly sales in India since debut
Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales
Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales
Mahindra and Mahindra clocks 35% jump in sales in March
Mahindra and Mahindra clocks 35% jump in sales in March
Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India
Honda flags off H’ness CB350 ‘Ride for Pride’ across 11 cities in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city