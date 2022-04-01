Tata Motors sells highest number of EVs in a month, clocks 30% increase in sales

Tata Motors currently leads the electric four-wheeler segment due to the popularity of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The carmaker also sold around 30,000 SUVs in last 12 months.

Tata Motors has consolidated its market share in the EV four-wheeler segment with a massive 353 percent rise in sales in March. The carmaker sold 3,357 EVs, which include the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, last month among the overall 42,293 units of passenger vehicles it sold in March. Overall, Tata Motors registered sales of 2,43,459 units in the last quarter of the financial year.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors set several new records in a challenging year, disrupted by two waves of Covid, semi-conductor crisis and steep increase in commodity prices. We posted the highest ever annual, quarterly and monthly sales, supported by a strong demand for our New Forever range and agile actions taken on the supply side."

Tata Motors said the carmaker has recorded the highest ever annual sales of 370,372 units, registering a growth of 67 percent compared to FY21. “Despite the shortage of certain electronic components, we posted the highest ever quarterly sales of 123,051, a growth of 47% vs Q4FY21. We ended the financial year with the highest ever monthly sales of 42,293 units, a growth of 43% vs. March’21," said Chandra.

"Going forward, semi-conductor situation remains uncertain. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and are refining our agile, multi-pronged approach to continue to fulfil customer orders," Chandra added.

Electric vehicles continue to reap benefits for Tata Motors. In March, Tata sold 3,357 units of EVs which is the highest ever by the carmaker at a staggering growth rate of 377 percent. Tata's EV sales continued to witness a rapid growth in demand on the back of strong acceptance of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In last one year, Tata Motors has sold 19,106 units with growth of 353 percent compared to last financial year. Quarterly sales of EV were highest at 9,095 units, a growth of 432 percent.

Tata Motors also sold 29,559 units of SUVs in the past 12 months, which is the highest ever for the company.

