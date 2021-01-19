Nissan Magnite recently secured four out of five stars in the ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test. Now the full detailed report of the car's safety test has been made public revealing all the key areas where the subcompact SUV performed well and others it missed.

Magnite was Nissan’s second SUV tested by ASEAN NCAP within the year 2020. The SUV managed to obtain 39.02 points for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category. It scored 16.31 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 15.28 points for Safety Assist category.

As per the test report (Adult Occupant Protection category), there was an injury risk to the driver’s chest in terms of frontal impact while the front passenger‘s chest and lower legs had adequate protection. Magnite’s compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test, while in terms of side-impact, the driver’s chest had adequate protection.

Some of the safety features offered on the car include standard 2 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and seatbelt reminder system for both passengers in the front row which is standard across all its variants. Moreover, the 5-seat SUV is also offered with ISOFIX and top tether as a standard fitment. Other safety features on the car include ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitor, among others.

Based on the overall score from the three assessed categories with 70.60 points, the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV received a 4-Star ASEAN NCAP rating. The tested Indonesian-spec Nissan Magnite was an India-made model.



