The upcoming Renault Kiger subcompact SUV has been officially teased once again ahead of its official world premiere on January 28. The concept version of the car broke cover last year in November and as per the French carmaker, the final production version will be closely based on the concept.

(Also Read: 'Ex-boss Carlos Ghosn hid scale of Nissan salary, fearing removal from Renault')

The Renault Kiger will be built on the same CMF-A+ platform which is found on the Nissan Magnite. In fact, both the model will be so closely related that apart from the platform, they will also share the powertrain and features to some extent. The Kiger is going to be locally produced in the country at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant which is located in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

The Kiger is going to come out as Renault's answer to the likes of other subcompact SUVs in India such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and more.

"Renault Kiger has already made a strong impression for its distinctive styling, which is sporty, masculine and modern. It will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car. The Kiger will be powered by an all-new turbo engine and will offer an exciting drive," the company said in a press release sent in the past.

(Also Read: European new car sales drop by 3.7% year-on-year in December)

Some of the key exterior features expected on the upcoming Kiger SUV include a floating roof design, alloy wheels, split headlamp design with tri-LED projectors, C-shaped LED taillights, and more.

Under the hood, it is likely to borrow the same 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol from its technical cousin - Nissan Magnite. Additionally, it could also come kitted with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated motor which delivers 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options may include a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT unit.