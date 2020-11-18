Renault has officially named its upcoming sub-compact SUV as Kiger and is preparing it to enter the lucrative but closely-contested segment which features the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, the newly-launched Sonet from Kia and Urban Cruiser from Toyota as well as the upcoming Nissan Magnite. The sub-compact SUV segment in India has grown by leaps and bounds in recent times with multiple options for prospective buyers and it is this rapidly expanding increase that Renault Kiger is looking at tapping.

Renault currently offers Kwid, Triber and Duster in the Indian market with the first two products enjoying decent levels of success in their respective segments. It is the Kiger though that will carry maximum weight of expectations because of the segment it will compete in once launched. The showcar version has been officially revealed and the car maker says the final production version will be 80% similar to this. It is also confirmed that Kiger will get a brand-new turbo petrol engine and promises a roomy cabin with large cargo area.

It is in its styling that Kiger is hoping to make the biggest mark and the showcar version reveals two-level of full LED headlights, neon indicator light, C-shaped tai lights, a ground clearance of 210 mm, 19-inch wheels, roof rails and front and rear skid plates.

Kiger is based on the CMFA+ platform that also underpins the Triber.

Expect Renault to walk the extra mile to load up Kiger with features because this is a keen focus area for buyers in this segment. A large infotainment screen with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a given while premium sound system, wireless phone charging, steering-mounted controls and ambient lighting may also find a way in.

Renault has also been simultaneously working on expanding its sales and post-sales network in the country. The company recently informed that it now has around 415 sales and more than 475 service touchpoints here. As such, this could also be a shot in the arm for the Kiger if it looks at challenging the dominance of Brezza and Venue in the country.

Renault has not officially confirmed a launch date for Kiger but it is expected that the car could be driven out in the early parts of 2021 and at a price proposition that could be compelling.