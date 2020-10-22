Renault India on Thursday announced it had added 34 sales and service touchpoints across the country over the past two months, taking the total number of sales outlets to 415 and to the number of service stations to over 475 which includes over 200 of its Workshop on Wheels locations.

Despite challenges posed by Covid-19 and the restrictions that had been in place to check on the spread of the pandemic, Renault says that it has marched on with its plans of expanding sales and service touchpoints as part of its strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets.

The new touchpoints opened in the past two months are in the states of Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

Crediting a robust demand for Triber, Triber AMT and the new Kwid range, Renault informed in a press statement that it is also witnessing a strong surge in demand from the rural markets and that more touchpoints would bolster the popularity of the brand here. "Renault India’s network presence is strategically expanding which is a testimony to the encouraging response that we are receiving, from both our customers and dealer partners," said Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India. "An increasing network presence is making it possible for us to cater to more customers across the country, and thereby playing an important role in our consistent sales volumes."

Renault sold 8,805 units in the month of September, its highest for any month in the current year. And while the company is increasing its physical footprint in the country, it also says it is determined to have the sales and service channels adhere to Covid-19 protocols for saf