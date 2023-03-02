HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Honda City 2023 Gets A New Face And Adas, Ditches Diesel Powertrain

In pics: Honda City 2023 gets a new face and ADAS, ditches diesel powertrain

Honda City 2023 has received a revised front fascia, while the introduction of ADAS comes as a major change to the midsize sedan.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2023, 13:30 PM
Honda Cars India has launched the updated Honda City, which gets subtle design updates, resulting in becoming sharper and more stylish than before.
At exterior, the car gets sharper front fascia with sculpted front bumper, while the LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and LED taillights remain same.
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
The 2023 Honda City gets two new entry-level variants - SV for petrol and V for hybrid, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
The new Honda City has ditched the diesel engine, instead it gets a petrol only and petrol hybrid powertrain.
The new Honda City comes with a new exterior colour option, which is Obsidian Blue Pearl.
First Published Date: 02 Mar 2023, 13:30 PM IST
TAGS: Honda City Honda Honda City 2023 Honda City facelift
