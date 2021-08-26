Some of the cars launching in the Indian market in the month of September.

i20 N Line to Seltos X-Line and more, top-five cars launching in September

3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2021, 12:25 PM IST

From mass-market to luxury and EVs, options for buyers are all set to expand exponentially ahead of the festive period.

Share Via Read Full Story

Seltos has been a massive success for Kia in India since the Korean company entered the market with it back in 2019. It has propelled sales and put Kia in a position of strength but there is no denying the product has been facing heat in recent times from newer and updated rivals.

Enter Kia Seltos X-Line.

While it may be a variant update, the Seltos X-Line is quite the looker and could once again spark a whole lot of interest in the vehicle.

Kia has not officially revealed a launch date but it is expected that the pricing will be announced first week of the next month.

MG Astor

MG Astor will be placed as the most affordable car in the company's portfolio.

MG Astor SUV will be a conventional ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV in India but there's a whole lot that the car maker is promising with the new vehicle.

In terms of exterior design, there may be some subtle highlights to distuingish it from ZS EV but in the cabin, expect a lot more. Astor SUV will come as the first car from the brand with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered personal assistant system. The SUV will also come with autonomous Level 2 technology onboard. (Read more here)

The launch of MG Astor is expected in the later part of September.

Audi e-tron GT

Audi is doggedly determined to expand its EV portfolio in India and after driving in the e-tron and e-tron Sportback here, is all set to now offer e-tron GT.

Internationally, the car is present in two trims including the standard e-tron GT Quattro model and a performance-oriented RS e-tron GT. With the launch of the new model, Audi India will become the only luxury car maker in the country to have up to three fully electric models on offer.