Hyundai i20 N Line to launch in India on September 2

The i20 hatchback is Hyundai's first N Line model to hit the Indian markets in its eight-year history. Launched first in December 2013, Hyundai already offers as many as 11 cars under the N Line brand globally, which also include Kona and Tucson SUVs. Incidentally, i20 was the first Hyundai model to get the N Line badging when it was unveiled in 2014 as the i20 WRC concept along with the official N logo.

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line is pretty similar to the standard i20 models in terms of dimensions. It stands 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, 1,505 mm in height and 2,580 mm of wheelbase. However, the difference between the two lies in the visual appeal and powerful performance with tweaked suspension and steering set up.

As far as the design elements are concerned, the Hyundai i20 N Line gets a sporty appearance with fresh alloy design, new-look grille with red accents all around, dual exhausts and much more. On the inside, the cabin appears similar too. However, the changes are in the elements that resemble the cockpit of a sports car with black interior theme, unique three-spoke steering design, chequered-flag leather seats with N Line logo, red interior highlights, red ambient light and metal pedals. There is also a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen and an all-digital instrument cluster.

The Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback will be powered by a a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine, capable of producing 118 hp of power and a maximum torque output of 172 Nm. The engine will be mated to two choice of transmissions, including a six-speed iMT (semi-automatic or clutchless transmission) as well as a seven-speed dual clutch transmission unit. Hyundai claims the i20 N Line to return a mileage of 20.25 kmpl with the DCT unit, and 20 kmph with the iMT.

Six airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring system, auto head light units, emergency stop signal, and discbrakes on all four wheels are some of the safety features available on the i20 N Line hatchback. It will also feature Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control and Vehicle Stability Management.

Hyundai will offer the 2021 i20 N Line hatchback in as many as six colour options.