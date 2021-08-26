2022 Hyundai Creta facelift launched in Brazil, gets ADAS, AI features

Along with the Autonomous Braking System, Hyundai has added the Left Convergence Detection feature, alerts if there is a risk collision with a vehicle coming from an adjacent lane on the opposite side, as soon as the shift signal for the left lane is activated. If this risk continues, the brakes are automatically applied.

Besides these, the 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift also gets other safety features like driver Fatigue Detector, Adaptive High Light, Adaptive Speed Control. Six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes among several others.

As far as the design changes are concerned, the 2022 Creta facelift, launched with four trims, features an exclusive front grille for Brazil in a hexagonal format. Depending on the version, it can come with horizontal bars or “cascade" elements, being framed in silver or chrome. LED daytime running lights (DRL) are also available as standard on all variants, and the LED headlamps and flashlights is available for only the top-spec trim.

The alloy wheels are offered in choice of 16-, 17- or 18-inch sizes with diamond cut design for the last two options.

The interiors have not received any major updates compared to the model already available in the Indian markets. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and steering-mounted drive mode selector with Normal, Smart, Eco and Sport options.

The 2022 Creta facelift SUV will be offered with two choices of powertrain. There is a 1.0-litre Turbo GDI direct fuel injection engine for the first three variants that can deliver 120 hp of power and a maximum torque output of 171 Nm. The top-of-the-line Ultimate version comes with an aspirated Smartstream 2.0-litre engine that offers 167 horsepower.