Drool-worthy Kia Seltos X-Line revealed in sinister matte grey shade: In pics 8 Photos . Updated: 26 Aug 2021, 10:59 AM IST HT Auto Desk 1/8The new Kia Seltos X-Line will be launched in India in September this year. 2/8The Indian-spec Seltos X-Line comes with a sinister-looking, dark matte finish along with a few visual updates. 3/8The alloy wheels get the same design as the standard Seltos but now also feature a red highlight. 4/8The tail lamps now get a smoked effect, similar to the front head lamps. 5/8Inside, the overall layout remains the same, but the X-Line sports a dark theme and new faux leather upholstery that complements its exteriors. 6/8The Seltos X-Line comes with the same instrument console, steering and dashboard layout as the standard model. 7/8The Kia Seltos X-Line was previously showcased in India in a pre-production form at the Auto Expo 2020. 8/8The transmission option on the car could include a 7-speed automatic gearbox, though details are not officially confirmed yet.