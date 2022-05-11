Hyundai Ioniq 5 to Volvo XC40 Recharge: Upcoming EVs to launch in India

HT Auto
Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia have already confirmed they will bring the electric crossover Ioniq5 and EV6 to India by next month. Volvo too will launch the much-awaited XC40 Recharge in July.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are two of the most-anticipated upcoming electric cars to launch in India this year.
The launch of the Tata Nexon EV Max today is among the first of many electric cars heading India's way this year. This was the second major EV launch after MG drove in the facelift ZS EV earlier this year. Several carmakers have already confirmed launch timelines of their upcoming electric cars in 2022 for the Indian markets. Most notable among them are Hyundai Motor, Kia India, Volvo Cars India and Mercedes-Benz India. Tata Motors too may bring in another electric vehicle to expand its EV range with four models soon.

Here is a look at the upcoming electric cars in India in 2022:

Kia EV6

KIA EV6 has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The electric SUV was spied testing in Telangana recently. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/@automobiliardent)
Kia is all set to open bookings for its flagship EV6 model later this month. Kia will soon announce the launch timeline of the EV6, which will be brought through the CBU route. Based on the carmaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the EV6 electric SUV is currently available in the European markets. The top-spec GT variant comes with dual electric all-wheel drive system. Armed with a powerful 77.4 kWh battery back, the EV6 GT variant is capable of producing maximum output of 320 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. According to global certifications, Kia EV6 has a range of 425 kms on a single charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV at a charging point inside Hyundai's new corporate HQ in Gurugram.
Hyundai Motor India has already listed the Ioniq 5 electric crossover on its official website. The Korean carmaker had earlier said that the Ioniq 5 will hit the Indian markets in the second half of this year. The new Ioniq 5 will come out as part of the company's plans to launch six electric vehicles in India by 2028. It will be launched in the country as a CKD model and will come based on the firm's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo Cars India has officially announced that it will drive in the much-anticipated XC40 Recharge to India in July this year. The launch of the electric SUV was scheduled to take place last year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bookings of the vehicle is likely to start from next month. Volvo XC40 Recharge will offer a range of more than 400 kms on a single charge. It comes with a 78 kWh battery pack to power its engine and is capable of hitting a speed of 100kmph in 4.7 seconds. The electric SUV can reach a top speed of 180 kmph.

Mercedes EQS

Mercedes EQS luxury electric sedan will be the second EV from the German carmaker to hit the Indian roads.
Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the expected launch timeline of the EQS electric sedan in the country. The Made in India 2022 Mercedes EQS is going to be the second electric vehicle from the German carmaker here after the launch of the EQC back in 2020. It will be launched in India in the fourth quarter of this year. Mercedes EQS is available in global markets with a 107.8 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of over 700 kms per charge. It is also capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Motors is also likely to drive in the electric version of the Altroz hatchback later this year. Tata has already confirmed that development work on the Altroz EV is currently underway. The EV version of Altroz was earlier showcased during an auto show in 2019.

