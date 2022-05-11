Tata Nexon EV Max launched at ₹17.74 lakh with range promise of 437 kms

HT Auto
Nexon EV Max is offered in two variants and while it has a higher range than Nexon EV, it also offers more power and is better equipped with features.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 12:24 PM
Tata Motors on Wednesday launched the Nexon EV Max, the long-range version of its popular Nexon electric vehicle (EV) at a starting price of 17.74 lakh, going up to 19.24 lakh (ex showroom). In what has become a battle of for bragging rights when it comes to per-charge range of an EV, Tata Nexon EV Max is looking at outlasting its small group of rivals which now includes Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.

Nexon EV Max TrimsCharger optionEx-Showroom prices in INR
XZ+3.3 kWh17,74,000
XZ+7.2 kW
AC Fast Charger		18,24,000
XZ+ Lux3.3 kWh18,74,000
XZ+ Lux7.2 kW
AC Fast Charger		19,24,000

Tata Nexon EV Max power output and battery details:

The Nexon EV Max from Tata Motors gets powered by a larger - by 30% - battery than what is on board the Nexon EV. The 40.5 kWh unit is what is primarily responsible for the enhanced range on the newest electric vehicle from the Indian manufacturer. But while the battery may be larger, it has not had any adverse impact on the boot capacity of the vehicle which continues to be at 350 litres.

(Also see | More pics of Tata Nexon EV Max)

The new Nexon with its larger battery can now be charged either through a 3.3 kWh charging unit which comes as standard with the vehicle or with a 7.2 kWh which comes at an additional cost. Using this more powerful set up, the EV can be powered to max in around six hours.

And while range sure is the most crucial factor, there is also more power for the taking in the Nexon EV Max with an output of 143 hp as against 136 hp on the Nexon EV. Torque on offer is at 250 Nm. The top speed figure now goes up to 140 kmph and there is a multi-mode regen for effective brake energy recycling.

Tata Nexon EV Max range:

Range is where the Nexon EV Max is betting big. The Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified range of 437 kms which is the distance it can travel under a controlled and in ideal conditions. It is expected that in real world conditions, the newest Tata EV would be able to go around 300 kms before needing to be plugged in. This is still quite impressive if the real-world range figure of around 210 kms on the Nexon EV is taken in for comparison.

Tata Nexon EV Max cabin highlights:

Nexon EV Max gets leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier, Harman infotainment, jeweled dial knob for modes, wireless phone charger, among other highlights.

Tata Nexon EV Max variants and colours:

Tata Nexon EV Max is on offer in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The colour options include a new hue called Intensi-teal, apart from Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 11:50 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nexon EV Max Nexon EV Max Nexon EV Electric car Electric vehicle EV
