In pics: Tata Nexon EV Max launched with larger battery, more power 

Tata Nexon EV Max is looking at defeating its small group of rivals which now includes Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 12:25 PM
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max, the long-range version of its popular Nexon electric vehicle at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.74 lakh, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.24 lakh (ex showroom). The latest from Tata Motors sources power from a 30% larger battery than what is on board the Nexon EV.
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max, the long-range version of its popular Nexon electric vehicle at a starting price of 17.74 lakh, going up to 19.24 lakh (ex showroom). The latest from Tata Motors sources power from a 30% larger battery than what is on board the Nexon EV.
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max, the long-range version of its popular Nexon electric vehicle at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.74 lakh, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.24 lakh (ex showroom). The latest from Tata Motors sources power from a 30% larger battery than what is on board the Nexon EV.
Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV Max, the long-range version of its popular Nexon electric vehicle at a starting price of 17.74 lakh, going up to 19.24 lakh (ex showroom). The latest from Tata Motors sources power from a 30% larger battery than what is on board the Nexon EV.
The Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified range of 437 kms which is the distance it can travel under a controlled and in ideal conditions. In real world conditions, it is expected to be able to go around 300 kms on a single charge. 
The Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified range of 437 kms which is the distance it can travel under a controlled and in ideal conditions. In real world conditions, it is expected to be able to go around 300 kms on a single charge. 
The Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified range of 437 kms which is the distance it can travel under a controlled and in ideal conditions. In real world conditions, it is expected to be able to go around 300 kms on a single charge. 
The Nexon EV Max has an ARAI-certified range of 437 kms which is the distance it can travel under a controlled and in ideal conditions. In real world conditions, it is expected to be able to go around 300 kms on a single charge. 
The new Tata Nexon EV Max can now be charged either through a 3.3 kWh charging unit which comes as standard with the vehicle or with a 7.2 kWh which comes at an additional cost. Using this more powerful set up, the EV can be powered to max in around six hours.
The new Tata Nexon EV Max can now be charged either through a 3.3 kWh charging unit which comes as standard with the vehicle or with a 7.2 kWh which comes at an additional cost. Using this more powerful set up, the EV can be powered to max in around six hours.
The new Tata Nexon EV Max can now be charged either through a 3.3 kWh charging unit which comes as standard with the vehicle or with a 7.2 kWh which comes at an additional cost. Using this more powerful set up, the EV can be powered to max in around six hours.
The new Tata Nexon EV Max can now be charged either through a 3.3 kWh charging unit which comes as standard with the vehicle or with a 7.2 kWh which comes at an additional cost. Using this more powerful set up, the EV can be powered to max in around six hours.

The Nexon EV Max churns out an output of 143 hp as against 136 hp on the Nexon EV. Torque on offer is at 250 Nm. The top speed figure now goes up to 140 kmph.
The Nexon EV Max churns out an output of 143 hp as against 136 hp on the Nexon EV. Torque on offer is at 250 Nm. The top speed figure now goes up to 140 kmph.
The Nexon EV Max churns out an output of 143 hp as against 136 hp on the Nexon EV. Torque on offer is at 250 Nm. The top speed figure now goes up to 140 kmph.
The Nexon EV Max churns out an output of 143 hp as against 136 hp on the Nexon EV. Torque on offer is at 250 Nm. The top speed figure now goes up to 140 kmph.
The Tata Nexon EV Max features an electric sunroof. It comes in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The colour options include a new hue called Intensi-teal, apart from Daytona Grey and Pristine White.
The Tata Nexon EV Max features an electric sunroof. It comes in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The colour options include a new hue called Intensi-teal, apart from Daytona Grey and Pristine White.
The Tata Nexon EV Max features an electric sunroof. It comes in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The colour options include a new hue called Intensi-teal, apart from Daytona Grey and Pristine White.
The Tata Nexon EV Max features an electric sunroof. It comes in two variants - XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The colour options include a new hue called Intensi-teal, apart from Daytona Grey and Pristine White.
First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 12:23 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Nexon Tata Nexon EV Max electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
