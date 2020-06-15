Hyundai i10 N Line launched in Germany, price converts to 16.08 lakh

Hyundai has introduced its most affordable N Line model, the i10 N Line hatchback in Germany. The car has been priced at EUR 18,790. The amount coverts to whopping ₹16.08 lakh in India.

The car is currently being produced at the company's Assan Otomotiv Sanayi plant in Izmit, Turkey.

The Hyundai's N Line models get some performance oriented updates alongside hotter looking exterior profile thanks to the N Line specific character package.

(Also Read: Hyundai Venue with a hot-stamped radiator grille? Flux edition showcased)

Some of exterior highlights of the i10 N Line include a unique, single-piece grille featuring N Line logo as well as red accents, horizontal side air vents featuring honeycomb-pattern, tri-bar LED DRLs, and bolder front bumper.

Over the sides, the hatchback gets 16-inch alloy wheels featuring red accent ring. The rear-end looks especially sporty thanks to the red accent on the faux diffuser. Moreover, there is also a twin-tip exhaust outlet.

The sportier theme has been carried over to the cabin as well, as inside, the car gets red-edged air outlet nozzles, metal pedals, and 'N badges' over its unique gearshift lever and steering wheel. Apart from this, it also gets red contrast stitching.

Its standard feature list includes projector headlights and fog lights, LED tail lights, LED DRLs, automatic climate control and wireless smartphone charger. Bits such as 8-inch infotainment system touchscreen with navigation, reverse camera, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and Bluelink telematics system for connected car services, are available as a part of the optional package.

(Also Read: Hyundai hydrogen chief on why the company bet on fuel cells)

Under the hood of the Hyundai i10 N Line can be found a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline burner which delivers 100 PS and 172 Nm. It comes hooked to a 5-speed MT.

Its colour options include Phantom Black, Sleek Silver, Slate Blue, Dragon Red and Polar White colour choices.