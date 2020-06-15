Hyundai Venue with a hot-stamped radiator grille? Flux edition showcased

Hyundai Venue is on-sale across various global markets including India. It has been a significantly successful product ever since its introduction in 2019. Now the company has introduced the special edition Venue FLUX in its home market.

It is differentiated from the regular Venue from its special paint scheme. It gets an exclusive hot-stamped radiator grille at the front. This grille has a similar 'diamond grille' pattern found on the Mercedes' diamond-pattern grille. While the stock grille already complemented the overall look of the SUV, the new diamond pattern makes the front appear even sportier than before.

Besides this, the Venue FLUX also gets a unique circular badge with the initials of the SUV stamped on its C-pillars. The badge has a florescent green colour. For the record, this badge is also available through the official accessory list of company and can be added on to the regular variants as well. The florescent green colour can also be found on the SUV's wheel arch cladding, fog lamp housing, roof, body base line, and ORVMs.

Inside the cabin, depending upon the exterior colour selection, the special colour highlights can be found on parts such as drive mode dial, climate control dials and air vent adjusters, and contrasting stitching in the same colour.

The Venue FLUX gets no mechanical change against the regular Venue. In terms of dimension, it measures exactly the same at 4,040 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and 1,585 mm in height.

It sources power from the same engine as the regular Venue. It gets a 1.6-litre Smartstream petrol engine. The powertrain produces 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 153.96 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine comes hooked to SmartStream IVT (CVT) unit. It doesn't come with AWD system.

The Venue FLUX has been priced at KRW 2,15,00,000 which converts to ₹13.56 lakh.