Hyundai Exter deliveries start today. Why this small SUV may be a firecracker

Deliveries of Hyundai Exter SUV have commenced from today - Tuesday, July 11 - with company officials confirming that over 10,000 bookings have been received for the model that was launched a day earlier. Bookings for Hyundai Exter had been opened earlier this year and the pricing of the car starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Exter is now the smallest and most-affordable SUV from Hyundai in the country. The company also offers SUVs like Venue, Creta and Tucson here. But the Exter has the potential to be a real volume driver as not only is the pricing quite attractive but the vehicle is quite loaded with features and is targeting a younger car-buying audience.

The Hyundai Exter is taking a direct aim at Tata Punch but will also rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Ignis. The Koreans have long underlined their SUV credentials but were thus far missing a strong proposition in the under ₹10 lakh price bracket.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and transmission

Hyundai Exter gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine under its hood and this is paired to a manual transmission box as well as an AMT unit. There is also the option to choose company-fitted CNG which is paired to the MT.

The petrol-only model offers 81.86 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque while in CNG mode, the Exter puts out 68 bhp and offers 95.2 Nm of torque.

Hyundai claims petrol-only Exter has a mileage of 19.4 (MT) and 19.2 kmpl (AMT) while the CNG mileage of the Exter is 27.1 kms per kilo.

Hyundai Exter: Colour options

The Hyundai Exter colour options include all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades. The other colours on the Exter SUV are White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.

Hyundai Exter: Variants

The Hyundai Exter comes in seven broad trims. These include EX, EX(O), SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect.

Hyundai Exter: Features

The Exter from Hyundai comes with six airbags as standard across all its variants. Apart from this - and depending on the variant - there are several other safety highlights as well. As far as convenience-based features are concerned, Exter comes fitted with a two-way dashcam, voice-controlled sunroof, eight-inch main infotainment screen and all-digital driver display, among others.

