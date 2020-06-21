Hurry! Honda City BS 6 now available at benefits up to 1.50 lakh

Honda Cars India has rolled out new discounts and offer schemes for the City BS 6 sedan. As per the latest offer, the City BS 6 is available at benefits up to ₹1.50 lakh.

The City BS 6 is currently available at a price tag of ₹9.91 lakh* for the base SV MT petrol variant and extends up to ₹14.31 lakh* for the top-spec ZX CVT model.

The new benefit scheme includes a straight discount of ₹50,000, corporate discount of ₹8,000, exchange benefits of ₹60,000, loyalty discount of ₹6,000, along with a few more benefits.

Honda Cars India has rolled out the latest offer to garner maximum sales of current-gen City before the new-gen City arrives in July.

The company has also recently confirmed a number of new details on the upcoming City. The car will arrive with a slew of segment first features such as full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps, 17.7 cm (6.97-inch) HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and more. In terms of mechanicals, it will employ a 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) and a 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel) option.

When launched, it will be a slightly more expensive car over the current-gen model which will also continue along. Expect the 2020 City's price to start around ₹10 lakh and extend to around ₹15 lakh (or more).

Note: The offers and discounts mentioned above are valid only on select variants of the Honda City BS 6.

*Ex-showroom