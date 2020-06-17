2020 Honda City confirmed for July launch, new details revealed

Honda on Wednesday confirmed the launch of the 5th generation City sedan in India will be in July. The car hopes to pack a punch in the sedan segment and will renew battle against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, 2020 Verna from Hyundai and Volkswagen Vento.

The new 2020 City was revealed for the first time in Thailand in 2019 and it's already on sale overseas. Along with the announcement of the July launch, Honda has also confirmed more details like engine, specification, features and mileage of the upcoming mid-sized sedan.

The new-gen City sedan will benefit from some first-in-segment features such as full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps, 17.7 cm (6.97-inch) HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and more.

Mechanically, the car will use two engine options: 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) and 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel). The former delivers 89 kW (121 PS) at 6,600 rpm and 73 kW (100 PS) at 3,600 rpm, and 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. It will be available with a 6 MT and a CVT unit. In the MT configuration it will return 17.8 kmpl of fuel economy, while in CVT it will deliver 18.4 kmpl.

The 1.5L i-DTEC has been rated to belt out 73 kW (100 PS) at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It will be available with a 6 MT gearbox only and will deliver the highest 24.1 kmpl of fuel economy.

The upcoming 2020 Honda City will be the longest and widest car in its segment. It measure 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, and 1,489 mm in height. Its wheelbase measurement stands at 2,600 mm.

Inside the cabin, the new sedan will be kitted with features like 20.3 cm (8.0 -inch) Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, soft interior ambient lighting in front footwell and map lamp with LED interior room lamps. Its dashboard will boast real stitch soft pad and woody garnish.

When launched, it is expected to be a significantly improved package and could inject some life into the rather listless sedan segment in the country.