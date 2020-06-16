Honda opens pre- launch bookings for BS 6 Civic diesel

Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced that it has opened pre-launch bookings for BS 6 version of Civic diesel. At a time when several car makers are looking at steering away from diesel engines, Honda has underlined its commitment towards it and is unlikely to ditch it in the forseeable future.

The BS 6 version of the Civic diesel is scheduled for an official launch in July and the pre-launch bookings are now open also on Honda's online sales platform 'Honda from Home', apart from its dealerships across the country. Powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel turbo engine which is combined with a six speed manual transmission unit, the Civic generates 118.36 bhp of power and has 300 Nm of torque.

The 10th generation Civic was launched in 2019 with three petrol variants and two diesel variants, and amid a lot of fanfare. The car boasts stylish visual appeal highlighted by LED head lights, DRLs and tail lights. With generous doses of chrome on the window line, door handles, grille and front fog lamps, the car sits on 17-inch alloys.

On the inside, a dual-tone dashboard with ivory leather upholstery greets occupants. There is also an eight-way adjustable driver's seat, seven-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control and a plethora of other creature comforts.

Although a capable product, the Civic has been rather unsuccessful in making a lasting mark. Most of it may have to do with the clear preference for SUVs in the Indian market which has led to a snub for executive sedans like Civic and its rivals Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra. Toyota, in fact, discontinued Corolla Altis in India in early April.

Within its own shrinking segment though, Civic has the lead and had a 53% market share in November of 2019.