In pics: 2020 Honda City packs more features and better performance 5 Photos . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 05:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2020 Honda City will rival the likes of Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento sedans. 1/5Honda is all set to launch the 2020 City in India in July. The 5th-gen City was revealed for the first time in Thailand in 2019 and is already on sale overseas. 2/5The new-gen City sedan gets some first-in-segment features such as full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED tail lamps, 17.7 cm (6.97-inch) HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA) and more. 3/5The upcoming sedan will be the longest and widest car in its segment. It measure 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width, and 1,489 mm in height. Its wheelbase measurement stands at 2,600 mm. 4/5Inside the cabin, the new sedan will be kitted with features like 20.3 cm (8.0 -inch) Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio, Click-Feel AC dial with Red/ Blue Illumination, among others. Its dashboard will boast real stitch soft pad and woody garnish. 5/5The upcoming City will use two engine options: 1.5L i-VTEC (Petrol) and 1.5L i-DTEC (Diesel). The former delivers 89 kW (121 PS) at 6,600 rpm and 73 kW (100 PS) at 3,600 rpm, and 145 Nm at 4300 rpm. It will be available with a 6 MT and a CVT unit. In the MT configuration it will return 17.8 kmpl of fuel economy, while in CVT it will deliver 18.4 kmpl.