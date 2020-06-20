Honda has introduced the highest trim level of its popular SUV CR-V in Japan. The newly launched versions have been named the Black Edition. The price of the Honda CR-V Black Edition goes up to 4,338,400 yen (approximately ₹31 lakh).

The Black Edition SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged VTEC engine or a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain with two motors that have been renamed e: HEV for the latest models.

Some of the major changes that the Honda CR-V Black Edition will get are a Black Edition badging outside and on the leather seats, door ornament panel and inner door handles get piano black treatment, the wood grain panel has been changed to black, and the roof lining too gets the dark theme.

Some of the new features that have been included in the Black Edition are sequential turn signal lamp, steering heater, and reverse interlocking door mirror.

The new Honda CR-V Black Edition has 18-inch black aluminium alloy wheels, headlights and taillights smoke models, as well as a dark chrome-plated exterior trim for grille, fog light decoration, lower door decoration, and tailgate decoration.

The Honda CR-V Black Edition has been launched at a starting price of 3,774,100 yen (around ₹27 lakh) for the 1.5-litre five-seat, front-wheel drive variant. The Honda CR-V eHEV Black Edition has been priced at 4,338,400 yen (around ₹31 lakh).

The Honda CR-V was launched in 1995 as an SUV that combines a high-quality riding comfort reminiscent of a sedan with a powerful ride that responds to various road conditions. In the full model change that took place in August 2018, in addition to the gasoline model with a three-seat specification for seven passengers, the Honda CR-V's first hybrid model will be released in addition to the lineup. A wide range of customers have a favourable reputation with a grade structure that can meet various needs according to their lifestyles, preferences, and performance requirements.