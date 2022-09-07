Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹50,000 on its range of models in India ahead of the festive season. The automaker is offering deals and exchange offers on models like Swift, Dzire, WagonR and S-Presso, till 30th September 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is being offered a discount of up to ₹45,000. The AMT variant is getting a discount of ₹45,000, while the manual variant is getting Rd 25,000 discount. Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling cars in the B segment hatchback category in India for a long time. It is one of the main revenue churners for the car brand in India. The car is available with a 1.2-litre DialJet petrol engine that churns out 90 hp peak power. Transmission options for the hatchback include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well.

Model Maximum discount Maruti Suzuki Swift ₹ 45,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 40,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto ₹ 29,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio ₹ 49,000 Maruti Suzuki WagonR ₹ 39,000 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ₹ 49,000

The compact sedan version of Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is available with a discount of up to ₹40,000. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and is claimed to offer 90 hp power. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is being offered with benefits worth ₹39,000 on manual variants and ₹34,000 on AMT variants, respectively. This popular tallboy hatchback comes in two variants of petrol engines - 1.0-litre and 1.2- litre. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso micro SUV too is being offered with a discount of up to ₹49,000 on the manual variant in September. The AMT variant is being offered with a discount of ₹34,000. Maruti Suzuki Alto and Celerio are being offered discounts of up to ₹29,000 and ₹49,000, respectively. The manual variant of Celerio is fetching a discount of ₹49,000, while the AMT variant gets ₹34,000 discount.

