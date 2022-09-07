HT Auto
Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits between 29,000- 49,000 on various models in September.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 10:42 AM
Maruti Suzuki Swift is getting benefit of up to ₹45,000.
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to 50,000 on its range of models in India ahead of the festive season. The automaker is offering deals and exchange offers on models like Swift, Dzire, WagonR and S-Presso, till 30th September 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is being offered a discount of up to 45,000. The AMT variant is getting a discount of 45,000, while the manual variant is getting Rd 25,000 discount. Maruti Suzuki Swift has been one of the bestselling cars in the B segment hatchback category in India for a long time. It is one of the main revenue churners for the car brand in India. The car is available with a 1.2-litre DialJet petrol engine that churns out 90 hp peak power. Transmission options for the hatchback include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT as well.

ModelMaximum discount
Maruti Suzuki Swift 45,000
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 40,000
Maruti Suzuki Alto 29,000
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 49,000
Maruti Suzuki WagonR 39,000
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 49,000

The compact sedan version of Swift, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is available with a discount of up to 40,000. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine and is claimed to offer 90 hp power. The engine comes paired with a five-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is being offered with benefits worth 39,000 on manual variants and 34,000 on AMT variants, respectively. This popular tallboy hatchback comes in two variants of petrol engines - 1.0-litre and 1.2- litre. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso micro SUV too is being offered with a discount of up to 49,000 on the manual variant in September. The AMT variant is being offered with a discount of 34,000. Maruti Suzuki Alto and Celerio are being offered discounts of up to 29,000 and 49,000, respectively. The manual variant of Celerio is fetching a discount of 49,000, while the AMT variant gets 34,000 discount.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift
