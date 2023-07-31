Honda Elevate production begins, launch in September

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced that it has started production of the new midsize SUV Elevate at its manufacturing facility in Tapukara in Rajasthan. The automaker has also said that the Honda Elevate comes with more than 90 per cent localisation, which would help it to price the SUV aggressively when the car goes on sale across the country in September this year, right ahead of the festive season.

The Honda Elevate will be the automaker's global SUV, made in India. Besides being slated to be launched in September, deliveries of the car will commence in the same month, said Honda Cars India. The automaker has already started accepting pre-launch bookings for the Elevate across India. The SUV has already been unveiled and grabbed the attention of the automotive community with its masculine design.

Also Read : Planning to buy a new car? Key reasons to wait for Honda Elevate SUV

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV unveiled in India: First Look

The SUV has been designed following the automaker's styling ethos of Man Maximum Machine Minimum. The car brand claims that the SUV offers an incredibly spacious interior with spacious headroom, knee room, leg room and a generous 458 litres of cargo space. The SUV carries a bold and masculine exterior with a flat front profile. The overall design of the car commands a strong road presence.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda Elevate ₹12 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mg Astor ₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai I20 N Line ₹ 9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Creta ₹ 10 - 17.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Nissan Juke ₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

The Honda Elevate will be available in a wide variety of exterior colour options, including single-tone and dual-tone options. The exterior colour options for the SUV include Phoenix Orange Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Powering the Honda Elevate is a 1.5-litre iVTEC DOHC petrol engine. The engine is available with the option of a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. This engine can produce a power output of 119 bhp and 145 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm.

Speaking about the production commencement of the SUV, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., said that it is a significant milestone for the company. He also said that ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country.

First Published Date: