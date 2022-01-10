Honda City, Amaze among cars offered with discount this month. Check details

Honda Cars India is offering heavy discounts across its lineup of products in India in January. The company has started a New Year offer on its cars to boost sales this month. The offer has been rolled out amid Honda's price hike across models at the start of the year which has increased the price of its models by up to ₹7,000.

Similar Cars

The discounts, which are applicable throughout this month, are available on Honda cars like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz. The discounts go up to by as much as ₹36,000, depending on model and variant.

The fifth generation Honda City premium sedan gets the maximum benefits for a customer. Honda is offering discounts of up to ₹35,596 on all variants of City. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 (or free accessories up to ₹10,596), an exchange offer of ₹5,000 and a corporate discount of ₹8,000. Apart from this, the company is giving a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹7,000 separately to its old customers.

Honda Cars India is also offering a discount of ₹33,147 on the petrol variant of Honda Jazz. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹10,000 (or accessories up to ₹12,147), additional discount of ₹5,000 on exchange, and a corporate discount of ₹4,000. Apart from this, a loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹7,000 are available separately for old customers.

(Also read: Renault Kiger loses most affordable sub-compact SUV crown to Nissan Magnite)

WR-V variant is getting a discount of up to ₹26,000 on all petrol variants. This includes an exchange discount of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000. Existing Honda customers can also avail additional benefits of ₹5,000 loyalty bonus and ₹7,000 Honda car exchange bonus.

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is getting discount of ₹15,000 on all variants of the new Honda Amaze like trains. This includes a corporate discount of ₹4,000, loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹6,000 for existing Honda customers.

(Also read the article in Hindi)