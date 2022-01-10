Home > Auto > Cars > Honda City, Amaze among cars offered with discount this month. Check details
Honda City, Amaze among cars offered with discount this month. Check details

Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 04:40 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Besides City and Amaze, Honda is also offering discounts on other models like premium hatchback Jazz and WR-V sub-compact SUV.

Honda Cars India is offering heavy discounts across its lineup of products in India in January. The company has started a New Year offer on its cars to boost sales this month. The offer has been rolled out amid Honda's price hike across models at the start of the year which has increased the price of its models by up to 7,000.

The discounts, which are applicable throughout this month, are available on Honda cars like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz. The discounts go up to by as much as 36,000, depending on model and variant.

The fifth generation Honda City premium sedan gets the maximum benefits for a customer. Honda is offering discounts of up to 35,596 on all variants of City. This includes a cash discount of up to 10,000 (or free accessories up to 10,596), an exchange offer of 5,000 and a corporate discount of 8,000. Apart from this, the company is giving a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and an exchange bonus of 7,000 separately to its old customers.

Honda Cars India is also offering a discount of 33,147 on the petrol variant of Honda Jazz. This includes a cash discount of up to 10,000 (or accessories up to 12,147), additional discount of 5,000 on exchange, and a corporate discount of 4,000. Apart from this, a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and an exchange bonus of 7,000 are available separately for old customers.

WR-V variant is getting a discount of up to 26,000 on all petrol variants. This includes an exchange discount of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 4,000. Existing Honda customers can also avail additional benefits of 5,000 loyalty bonus and 7,000 Honda car exchange bonus.

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan is getting discount of 15,000 on all variants of the new Honda Amaze like trains. This includes a corporate discount of 4,000, loyalty bonus of 5,000 and an exchange bonus of 6,000 for existing Honda customers.

  First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 04:40 PM IST

