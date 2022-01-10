Home > Auto > Cars > Renault Kiger loses most affordable sub-compact SUV crown to Nissan Magnite
Renault has hiked the prices of the Kiger SUV and Triber MPV by up to almost ₹30,000 for certain variants.
Renault Kiger loses most affordable sub-compact SUV crown to Nissan Magnite

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 11:05 AM IST HT Auto Desk Renault Kiger used to be the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the market. However, after the latest price hike, Kiger's technical cousin Nissan Magnite has become the most affordable sub-compact SUV.

French carmaker Renault has increased the prices of two of its flagship models in India. The Kiger sub-compact SUV and the Triber MPV have received price hikes this month, which made these two cars costlier by up to almost 30,000.

According to Renault's official website, the price of Kiger sub-compact SUV now starts at 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for its entry-level RXE manual variant.

The base variant of the Kiger was earlier priced at 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it costlier by almost 15,000.

Renault had launched the Kiger SUV in India in February last year. The launch price of the SUV was at 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom), which made it the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the market. However, after the latest price hike, Kiger's technical cousin Nissan Magnite has become the most affordable sub-compact SUV with a starting price of 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The highest spike in Kiger prices is 29,000 for the 1.0-litre RXT EASY-R automatic dual tone variant. It now costs 8.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Almost all the variants of the Kiger subcompact SUV have received price hike. The least hike has been on the 1.0-litre RXZ X-TRONIC Turbo with CVT variant which has become costlier by 10,960 at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault Triber MPV, which is considered as one of India's safest seven-seater models after it secured a four-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests last year, has also received significant price hikes. Price of Triber has gone up by nearly 30,000 for some variants.

The base variant of the Triber MPV, the RXE trim, has received the least hike among all variants. It is now costlier by 19,000 after the prices were revised to 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) from 5.50 lakh earlier.

The highest hikes in Triber prices have been on its automatic variants. The RXL EASY-R, RXT EASY-R, RXZ EASY-R, RXZ EASY-R dual tone automatic models have received an identical hike by 29,800. The top-spec RXZ EASY-R dual tone automatic variant now costs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), up from 7.95 lakh earlier.

 

  First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 11:05 AM IST

