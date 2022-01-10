Renault Kiger loses most affordable sub-compact SUV crown to Nissan Magnite

The highest spike in Kiger prices is ₹29,000 for the 1.0-litre RXT EASY-R automatic dual tone variant. It now costs ₹8.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Almost all the variants of the Kiger subcompact SUV have received price hike. The least hike has been on the 1.0-litre RXZ X-TRONIC Turbo with CVT variant which has become costlier by ₹10,960 at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault Triber MPV, which is considered as one of India's safest seven-seater models after it secured a four-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests last year, has also received significant price hikes. Price of Triber has gone up by nearly ₹30,000 for some variants.

The base variant of the Triber MPV, the RXE trim, has received the least hike among all variants. It is now costlier by ₹19,000 after the prices were revised to ₹5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) from ₹5.50 lakh earlier.

The highest hikes in Triber prices have been on its automatic variants. The RXL EASY-R, RXT EASY-R, RXZ EASY-R, RXZ EASY-R dual tone automatic models have received an identical hike by ₹29,800. The top-spec RXZ EASY-R dual tone automatic variant now costs ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), up from ₹7.95 lakh earlier.