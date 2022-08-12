HT Auto
Honda Cars Offers Up To 27,500 On Its Cars In August

Honda Cars offers up to 27,500 on its cars in August

Honda Cars is offering heavy discounts on its models such as City and Amaze sedans, Jazz hatchback and WR-V SUV. However, the carmaker has not included its latest City e-HEV hybrid sedan among beneficiaries.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 09:53 AM
Honda City fifth generation sedan is being offered at a discount of up to ₹27,496 in August, the highest among all Honda cars . (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its models for this month. The Japanese carmaker is offering a discount of up to nearly 27,500 on five models. The Honda cars up for grabs at a discounted rate in August include the likes of City fifth generation as well as the fourth generation models, Amaze sub-compact sedan, Jazz hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. Honda has kept the hybrid City e:HEV sedan out of the list this month too. The benefits on the other models will be available till the end of this month.

Honda City (Fifth Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to 27,496 on its fifth generation City mid-size sedan. The benefits include choice of cash discount of up to 5,000 or free accessories worth up to 5,496. Besides these, one can also avail car exchange benefit of 5,000 on City fifth generation models. There is also an additional loyalty bonus for Honda customers worth 5,000. Among other benefits are exchange bonus of 7,000 and corporate discount worth 5,000.

Honda WR-V

The sub-compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker gets the maximum benefits, worth up to 27,000, after the City fifth generation this month. Discounts on the WR-V in August include 10,000 worth car exchange or 5,000 as corporate discount. Honda is also offering loyalty bonus worth 5,000 to its old customers. For others, there is an exchange bonus of 7,000 as well.

Honda Jazz

Honda's only existing hatchback in the country gets the third highest benefit among other cars in August. The overall 25,000 discount on Jazz includes car exchange bonus of 10,000 and loyalty bonus worth 5,000. There is also car exchange bonus worth 7,000 and corporate discount of 3,000 on offer on Jazz.

Honda Amaze

Honda's flagship sub-compact sedan Amaze is up for grabs at an overall discount of 8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of 5,000 for Honda customers. Along with this, the company is also offering a benefit of 3,000 under car exchange bonus.

Honda City (4th Generation)

The older version of the flagship sedan from Honda is up for grabs at a discount of 5,000 as loyalty bonus. The carmaker is not offering any other discount on this car.

 

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: City Honda Cars Honda City Amaze Honda Amaze Jazz Honda Jazz WR-V Honda WR-V
