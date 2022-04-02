Honda Cars announces discounts on Jazz, City, Amaze and WR-V for April.

Honda will offer discounts of up to ₹ 33,158 across all its models in the lineup. Honda Jazz is being offered with the maximum discount in April.

Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its vehicles for this month. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts across its existing lineup in India, which include sedans like City and Amaze, the WR-V SUV and Jazz hatchback. The discounts and benefits, which go up to as much as ₹33,158 depending on models and variants, will be applicable till the end of this month.

The heaviest discount and benefits have been reserved for the Jazz premium hatchback. The benefits are only applicable on the petrol variants of Jazz. Honda is offering cash discount of up to ₹10 000 or accessories worth up to ₹12,158 on Jazz, besides other benefits like discount on car exchange and Customer Loyalty Bonus worth ₹5,000 each, Honda Car Exchange Bonus of ₹7,000 and Corporate Discount of ₹4,000.

The fifth-generation City sedan gets the next big discount which goes up to ₹30,396 depending on variants. The offer on City is valid for only the petrol variants. The benefits include cash discount of up to ₹5,000 or accessories worth ₹5,396, discount on car exchange and Honda Customer Loyalty bonus worth ₹5,000 each besides Honda Car Exchange bonus of ₹7,000 and Corporate Discount of ₹8,000. The fourth generation City model also gets discount of ₹20,000.

(Also read: 2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14)

Honda WR-V SUV gets the third highest benefit in April with up to ₹26,000 discount. The petrol variants of WR-V will get benefits which include discount on car exchange worth ₹10,000, Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus of ₹5,000, Honda Car Exchange Bonus worth ₹7,000 and Corporate Discount of ₹4,000.

Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan gets the least benefits among all the Honda cars this month. However, unlike City, Jazz and WR-V, Honda will offer the benefits across all variants of Amaze. These include a Honda Customer Loyalty Bonus worth ₹5,000, Honda Car Exchange Bonus of ₹6,000 and Corporate Discount of ₹4,000.

First Published Date: