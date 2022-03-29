HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Honda City Hybrid Sedan To Make Debut In India On April 14

2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14

Honda Cars India will drive in the hybrid version of its flagship City sedan in India next month. The launch is expected to happen later.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2022, 06:21 PM
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14.
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14.
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14.
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14.

Honda Cars India is all set to drive in the hybrid version of its flagship sedan City next month. The Japanese carmaker has announced that the 2022 Honda City Hybrid will be officially unveiled on April 14. This will be the first major launch from Honda this year. It currently offers the City with petrol and diesel variants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹ 6 to 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Scorpio 2022
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The launch of the Honda City Hybrid was earlier slated to take place in February this year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related complications, the launch had been deferred. While the unveiling will take place next month, the City Hybrid is expected to be launched in May.

The upcoming City Hybrid features Honda’s i-MMD hybrid technology that pairs an internal combustion engine and two electric motors. The engine is an 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine which has been rated to deliver 98hp, 127Nm. This engine works in conjunction with an electric motor acting as an integrated starter-generator (ISG). In addition, there is also a secondary motor which is responsible for belting out 109hp of power and 253Nm of torque. This motor powers up the front wheels via a bespoke gearbox with a single, fixed-gear ratio.

As seen internationally, the upcoming City Hybrid car may also be offered with Honda Sensing technology in India. This is essentially the company's suite of active safety features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, auto high beam assist, emergency braking and front collision warning system. Needless to say, this car will be first from Honda India to come with such an extensive safety suite.

Needless to say, the City Hybrid will come out as a costlier offering demanding a premium over the standard model. The launch is expected to take place in the weeks to follow its introduction in India.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2022, 05:54 PM IST
TAGS: Honda City 2022 Honda City 2022 Honda City Hybrid City Hybrid 2022 City Hybrid v 2022 Honda Honda Cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

2022 Jeep Meridian SUV breaks cover in India, bookings to open in May
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV breaks cover in India, bookings to open in May
Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know
Predictive touchscreens finding increasing footprint in cars: Everything to know
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14
2022 Honda City Hybrid sedan to make debut in India on April 14
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van to make debut on April 26
Mercedes-Benz T-Class van to make debut on April 26
2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city