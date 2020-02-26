The 90th Motor Show in Geneva will showcase several new products from the Mercedes-Benz stable at the event starting March 5.

Mercedes is expected to showcase the revised E-Class, unveil three AMGs, new models from the family of compact hybrids, and the Marco Polo with Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC). The VISION AVTR concept vehicle will also be on show in Europe for the first time on the eve of the event.

Here is a list of cars that will be the showstoppers at the Mercedes-Benz pavilion at the Geneva Motor Show.

The E-Class and AMG

The refresh of the E-Class means not only the implementation of several hybrid variants, one of which will be on display in Geneva. It also means a more dynamic design such as the sporty Avantgarde exterior, as well as the latest generation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, Active Steering Assist and many more. The redesign is also evident in the interior – for example, in the completely redesigned steering wheel, available in various versions, and in the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system: as standard, it includes two large 10.25-inch/26 cm screens arranged side by side for a sublime widescreen look. The increasing electrification of the drivetrain likewise represents an important step towards the future. The AMG variant of the E-Class will also come to Geneva, as will two new SUVs from Affalterbach.

Marco Polo – compact camper van, intelligently networked

Martin Schwenk, CEO, Mercedes Benz India poses with the V-Class Marco Polo at the Auto Expo 2020. (PTI)

The compact camper van from Mercedes-Benz is on show in Geneva with two intelligent "innovations". The intuitive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, familiar from various passenger car models bearing the three-pointed star, will debut in the Marco Polo for spring 2020. The newly developed MBAC (Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control) interface module will be integrated simultaneously with the introduction of MBUX. MBAC allows central operation of a host of functions in the living area such as the lights or heating via the touch display in the cockpit or via smartphone app. As a result, the Marco Polo becomes a smart home on wheels.

VISION AVTR - A Hollywood-ready concept vehicle

Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, climbs out of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car. (AP)





The VISION AVTR celebrated its world premiere at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and will be on show for the first time in Europe at "Meet Mercedes". The concept vehicle, whose abbreviation stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation, is inspired by James Cameron's film Avatar and the result of an unusual global cooperation between one of the most innovative brands of the entertainment industry and the world's eighth most valuable brand, Mercedes-Benz. As embodiment of visions of future mobility, the VISION AVTR is ahead of its time not only with regard to its futuristic inside-out design: it offers an entirely new interaction between man, machine and nature. The revolutionary battery technology uses a graphene-based organic cell chemistry and is completely free of rare earths and metals.