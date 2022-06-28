HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Germany Backs Eu Fossil Fuel Car Phaseout, But There's A Tweak

Germany backs EU fossil fuel car phaseout, but there's a tweak

European Union has proposed a 100 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2022, 04:37 PM
The new rule mandates no ICE vehicle sales in Europe after 2035. (REUTERS)
The new rule mandates no ICE vehicle sales in Europe after 2035. (REUTERS)
The new rule mandates no ICE vehicle sales in Europe after 2035. (REUTERS)
The new rule mandates no ICE vehicle sales in Europe after 2035.

Germany can support the European Union's proposal to ban new fossil fuel car sales from 2035, if an option is added in the mandate to allow sales of cars running on CO2-neutral fuels, said German environment minister Steffi Lemke on Tuesday. Lemke said that this addition is important to Germany in terms of the country's position. "We believe it can also be a bridge for the overall discussion," the minister further added.

(Also read: Haryana approves electric vehicle policy; offers incentives to EV manufacturers)

She further added that Germany's proposed addition to the fossil fuel car sales ban law would ask the EU to make a separate proposal allowing vehicles running exclusively on CO2-neutral fuels to be sold after 2035. Her comment comes after the European Union in its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 from 1990 levels, has proposed a 100 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035. This mandate means no sale of internal combustion engine-powered cars from then onwards.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

The law was proposed earlier and later EU stayed this in another poll earlier this year, reports Reuters. several automakers too have supported this proposal. However, countries like Germany and Italy have opposed the law. Now, Germany's proposal to add a slight change to the law comes as the latest development.

Both Germany and Italy have their respective auto industrial sector that is majorly dependent on fossil fuels. The automakers such as Lamborghini and Ferrari which are based out of Italy will be hugely impacted due to the law. This is one of the reasons that is prompting these countries to oppose the rule.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2022, 04:37 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Lamborghini Ferrari Porsche Audi Mercedes-Benz
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
Maruti says the HUD screen added on the Brezza will display vital information to the user and will amp up the safety quotient.
2022 Maruti Brezza to come with Head-Up Display
The Suzuki Alto Lapin LC, launched in Japan, is powered by a 660 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine.
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
The Kia Carens is a well-rounded package which offers all the features of a high-end car at a price point that is easy on the pocket.
Kia Carens review: The car that truly goes an extra mile!
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Nissan suspends manufacturing in Russia for first half of 2022
Nissan suspends manufacturing in Russia for first half of 2022
Germany backs EU fossil fuel car phaseout, but there's a tweak
Germany backs EU fossil fuel car phaseout, but there's a tweak
In pics: New Volkswagen ID.Aero concept electric sedan promises 620 km
In pics: New Volkswagen ID.Aero concept electric sedan promises 620 km
Tesla ex-worker turns down $15 million, judge orders new trial after
Tesla ex-worker turns down $15 million, judge orders new trial after
BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive
BMW M4-based M 3.0 CSL Hommage teased, promises 600 hp and rear-wheel drive

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city